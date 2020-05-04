Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 53,661 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,661 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Southern were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $54.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

