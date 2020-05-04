Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Argus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

AMD opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.21. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

