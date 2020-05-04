Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $129,000 Investment in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIF. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (NYSE:BIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.