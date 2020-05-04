Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGN. UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Align Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.33.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $203.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 791.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.