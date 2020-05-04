Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 276.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $103,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CEM opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

