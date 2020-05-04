Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $41.59 on Monday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.82.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

