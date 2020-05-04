Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,390 Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,552,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hershey by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hershey by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 867,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $132.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.26.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

