Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.21. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $51.64.

