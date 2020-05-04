TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.35.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 2.07. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

