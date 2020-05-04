Morgan Stanley Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $147.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $140.42 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $726,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 360.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

