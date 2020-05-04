Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,020.00 at JMP Securities

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $840.00 to $1,020.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $552.61.

Tesla stock opened at $701.32 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $588.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.80. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

