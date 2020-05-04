Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $580.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $552.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $588.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Tesla by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.