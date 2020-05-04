Piper Sandler Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $939.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $819.00 to $939.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $425.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $552.61.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $588.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

