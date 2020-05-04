Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $155.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock opened at $140.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.57. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $726,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 360.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.