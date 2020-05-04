Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $425.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tesla from $840.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $552.61.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $588.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.80. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

