Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $612.00 to $684.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $552.61.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.80. The company has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,994,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after acquiring an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

