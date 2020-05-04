Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $968.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $684.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB restated a sell rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $552.61.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $588.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $27,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.