Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $925.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $864.00 to $925.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $552.61.

Shares of TSLA opened at $701.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $588.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.80. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after buying an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $357,994,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

