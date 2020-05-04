Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $52.68 on Monday. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

