Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.