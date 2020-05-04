Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

