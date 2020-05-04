POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POSCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.44. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.