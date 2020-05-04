Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $102.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 15,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $1,644,316.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,965.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,695,183 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

