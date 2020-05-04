HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 618,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after purchasing an additional 570,597 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,145,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $30.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

