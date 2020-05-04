Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $225.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

