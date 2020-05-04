Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $953,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,392,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $44.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

