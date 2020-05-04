Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 725,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.1% during the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 39,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 236,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $60.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $86.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $211,998.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

