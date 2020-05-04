Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,817,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.