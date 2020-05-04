Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 108.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,468,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock valued at $30,295,348. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

TYL stock opened at $314.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

