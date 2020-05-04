Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33.

