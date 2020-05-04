Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 158.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $899,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 407,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $50,013,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Workday from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $146.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.66. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

