Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,534.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,900 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Q2 by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,039,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period.

Q2 stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

