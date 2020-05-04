Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,534.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 14,650 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,277,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,968.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,273 shares of company stock valued at $26,950,900 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 425,045 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Q2 by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,039,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period.

Q2 stock opened at $78.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Analyst Recommendations for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC
Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in LCI Industries
Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in LCI Industries
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc.
POSCO Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
POSCO Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply
Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply
HollyFrontier Corp Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.
HollyFrontier Corp Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report