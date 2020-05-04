Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $42.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

