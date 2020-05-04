Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 38.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of FIEE stock opened at $102.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.32. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $189.29.

