Parallel Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 17.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 55.4% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in National HealthCare by 4.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 96,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National HealthCare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after buying an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $66.88 on Monday. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.