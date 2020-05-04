Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $24.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

