MV Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $390.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.