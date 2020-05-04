Insider Buying: Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Purchases $12,180.00 in Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Michael Sodo purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $12,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $166,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Sodo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Michael Sodo acquired 2,800 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $21,868.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Sodo acquired 1,000 shares of Gladstone Commercial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $574.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

