Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 7,006 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

