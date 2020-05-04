Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $60.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

