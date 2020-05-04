Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

