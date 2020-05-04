Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.0% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
