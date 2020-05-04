Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.88 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

