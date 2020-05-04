AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 258,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,857,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,577,000 after acquiring an additional 224,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $114,413,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 202,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

