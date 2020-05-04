Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147,024 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Amazon.com worth $3,157,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.