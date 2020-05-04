American Research & Management Co. Purchases 71 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,913.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

