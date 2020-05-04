Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.
AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,548.16.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock worth $686,653,812. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
