Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 374.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

AMZN stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,139.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,913.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

