Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of WTRG opened at $40.39 on Monday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.76.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

