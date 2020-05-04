Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,019 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 35.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 301,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 79,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 85.87%. The company had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

