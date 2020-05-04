Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Acquires 143,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 162.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $449,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,139.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.22, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

